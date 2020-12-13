Main Menu

New guarantee

Treasury plans new loan scheme to help SMEs

| December 13, 2020
Lloyds Banking Group

New scheme would support bank lending (pic: Terry Murden)

A new state-backed guarantee to support bank lending to SMEs is being planned by the Treasury, according to City sources.

The loan scheme may carry a guarantee of up to 80% for loans of up to £10 million for businesses deemed viable but unable to get finance from their lender.

Banks would be allowed to set interest rates for the new loans but the rate is expected to be capped at about 15%, says a report in the Financial Times.

The terms of the scheme are still being finalised by the Treasury, according to the newspaper.

The Treasury said it was working on a new loan scheme, but gave no details.

It is likely to be a replacement for the current £65 billion COVID-19 loans programme.

A spokesman told the Reuters news agency: “As the Chancellor announced at the Winter Economy Plan, we are working on a new, successor loan scheme and will provide more details in due course”.

News, Finance & Law, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Cameron Interiors

Cameron Interiors has designs on team ownership

Kirsten and Ian Robeson (centre) with staff Staff at luxury kitchen design business Cameron InteriorsRead More

Gael Spirit Company

Gael Spirit Company ready for overseas expansion

Gael Spirit Company, left to right: Nigel Large, Beverley Large, Tanya Brown, Jamie Maclean ARead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.