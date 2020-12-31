Tommy Docherty passes away aged 92

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Impact: Tommy Docherty (pic: SNS Group)

Scottish football is mourning the death of another managerial personality with the passing of Tommy Docherty.

Best known for his time in charge of Manchester United, ‘The Doc’ died at his home in the north west of England aged 92 having been unwell for some time.

News of his death comes just days after former Dundee United boss Jim McLean passed away after a long illness.

Docherty was in charge of Scotland for 12 matches between 1971-72, winning seven of them, before joining United, where he won the English FA Cup and Second Division title during five years in charge at Old Trafford.

As a player he won 25 caps for his country and featured in two World Cups in 1954 and 1958. He also played with distinction for Shettleston Juniors, Celtic, Preston North End, Arsenal and Chelsea.

He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Scottish FA said Docherty had “a profound impact on the game” and SFA president Rod Petrie added: “Football has lost a tremendous personality in Tommy Docherty. He was tenacious on the park and a great leader off it.

“Tommy was a regular in the Scotland side in the 1950s that qualified for two World Cups, and his record as Scotland manager was impressive, albeit cut short by his decision to take the Manchester United job.

“He was on record as saying that the biggest regret of his career was leaving his Scotland managerial role and looking at the results and performances he inspired, it is hard not to wonder what might have been had he remained.

“His charisma and love for the game shone even after he stopped managing and it was entirely fitting that Tommy should be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame for his lifelong service. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

During his managerial career in England which spanned over 30 years, Docherty coached Aston Villa, Derby County, Porto and guided Chelsea to the League Cup in 1965.

His family said in a statement: “Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home. He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this time.”

McLean died on Boxing Day aged 83.

During 22 years in charge of United, he transformed the club.

He won the league for the first time in the club’s history when guiding the Tangerines to the Premier Division title in 1982-83, one of three major honours on his watch – United also won the Scottish League Cup in 1979 and 1980.

1984 saw United reach the semi-finals of the European Cup and three years later they lost to Gothenburg in the final of the UEFA Cup.

The world of football has lost a number of iconic figures in 2020.

Argentina World Cup winner Diego Maradona passed away aged 60 in November, while another World Cup winner, Italy’s Paolo Rossi, died two weeks later.

England also lost a number of its heroes in 2020 including 1966 World Cup legends Jack Charlton, Nobby Stiles and Martin Peters. Former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Ray Clemence and ex-Chelsea No. 1 Peter Bonetti also died this year.