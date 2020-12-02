Tesco to repay £585m business rates relief

Supermarket gesture

The supermarket chain said it was ‘immensely grateful’

Tesco is to repay the UK Government and the devolved administrations the £585m of business rates relief received in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is likely to mean a £50m repayment to the Scottish government.

“We are immensely grateful for the financial and policy support provided to us by the governments of the UK. This was a game-changer and allowed us to ensure customers got access to the essentials they needed,” said the company in a statement.

“The decision at the time to provide rates relief to all retailers was hugely important. These funds meant that we had the immediate confidence, in the face of significant uncertainty, to invest in colleagues, and support our customers and suppliers. We are immensely proud of our colleagues for their remarkable efforts during Covid.

“Every penny of the rates relief we have received has been spent on our response to the pandemic. Our latest estimate at our Interim Results in October was that Covid would cost Tesco c.£725m this year – well in excess of the £585m rates relief received.

“Ten months into the pandemic, our business has proven resilient in the most challenging of circumstances.

“We are therefore announcing that we will return to the public the business rates relief received in full. We will work with the UK Government and Devolved Administrations on the best means of doing that.”

Ken Murphy, group chief executive: “While business rates relief was a critical support at a time of significant uncertainty, some of the potential risks we faced are now behind us.”

John Allan, chairman, added: “The board has agreed unanimously that we should repay the rates relief we have received. We are financially strong enough to be able to return this to the public, and we are conscious of our responsibilities to society. We firmly believe now that this is the right thing to do, and we hope this will enable additional support to those businesses and communities who need it.”

The cash impact of the repayment of £(585)m is split c.£(535)m in this financial year and c.£(50)m in the 2021/22 financial year.

There has been no indication so far if any of Tesco’s rivals will repay the money received. Sainsbury’s received £498m, Asda £297m and Morrison £279m.