TalkTalk takeover; Cairn special dividend; Wetherspoon

7am: TalkTalk takeover

Broadband company TalkTalk has agreed to a £1.1 billion takeover by its shareholder Toscafund and private-equity investor Penta.

TalkTalk shareholders will receive 97 pence in cash per share, a 16.4% premium to the share price on 7 October before the offer was first proposed.

Tosca Penta, which owns 29% of the company, said “operating in the public listed markets is not optimal” for TalkTalk and its future could be best delivered as a private firm “without the significant governance, cost, regulatory and financial reporting burdens of a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.”

Cairn’s £188m payout

Cairn Energy said the sale of all of its interests in Senegal to Woodside is expected to yield $525 million in cash, allowing it to pay a special dividend of 32 pence per share amounting to a return of about $250m or £188m to shareholders.

The dividend is expected to be paid on 25 January to those on the register on 8 January.

Wetherspoon’s Martin blasts Covid restrictions

Tim Martin, executive chairman of pubs chain Wetherspoons, will again refute much of the lockdown “evidence” at today’s AGM.

“Lockdowns, the core of the UK’s current strategy, have been shown by many studies to be ineffective, and often counterproductive,” he will tell shareholders.

“In October, the prediction of Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser, of 4000 deaths per day, upon which the government instigated a second lockdown, proved to be wildly inaccurate.

“The predictions that have turned out to be true in 2020 relate to the effects of lockdowns and government actions on the economy and health.

“Over 800,000 jobs have been lost so far, approximately equivalent to the combined working populations of the cities of Manchester and Birmingham. These job losses are bound to rise sharply in the coming months, without a radical change in government policy.”

Watches of Switzerland

Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland said revenue for the half year to 25 October fell 2.6% in constant currency terms to £414.3 million (H1 FY20: £428.7m).

However, it saw strong trading during Q2, up 21.5% in constant currency terms. The company opened a store in Glasgow during the period.

Brian Duffy, chief executive, said: “We have continued to deliver on our strategic priorities during the first half, achieving a robust performance against significant headwinds, further consolidating our position in luxury watches and demonstrating the unique, supply-driven qualities which underpin the resilience of our category and the strength of our business.”

Smart Metering ahead

Smart Metering Systems, which installs and manages smart meters and carbon reduction assets said it has continued to see a progressive recovery in the installation run-rates since the first national lockdowns, despite continued local restrictions.

SMS is currently operating at more than 80% of the pre-Covid run-rate and is positively geared for the continued increase in installation activity to deliver the mandated smart meter roll-out and the contracted order pipeline.

In the light of recent trading, the board expects FY2020 underlying PBT to be marginally ahead of its expectations, with forecast year-end net cash position of c.£30m.

Alan Foy, chief executive (pictured), said: “We have demonstrated strong resilience throughout 2020 and our performance is testimony to the commitment and dedication of the entire SMS team.”

Deep Matter deal

DeepMatter, the Aim-quoted Glasgow company focusing on digitising chemistry, has signed a three-year contract with Thieme Chemistry, an international medical and science publisher, for the supply of technical data services and access to the group’s proprietary algorithms.

The contract builds on a long-standing relationship between the two businesses, providing Thieme with access to DeepMatter’s services and algorithms to ensure the quality of, and access to, their data.

Markets

The FTSE 100 is set to start on the front foot as the Santa rally picks up steam in the final trading days of the year in the hope of a Brexit deal being secured.

CFD and spreadbetting firm IG see the FTSE 100 up around 22 points, making the blue chip benchmark’s price 6,582 to 6,585 with just over an hour to go before the open.

Wall Street saw a mixed close to trading on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 44 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 edged into positive territory. The Nasdaq Composite was stronger, slightly, as it ended the session up 0.5%.