SMEs defy Covid to focus on green credentials

Pledge to environment

Scotty Brand has reduced its plastic packaging

Most Scottish SMEs remain focused on improving their environmental credentials despite the pressures of Covid-19, according to new research.

More than half (56%) said the strategy of sticking to clean and green business methods and policies is important to how they grow.

This was just 13 points fewer than the proportion that said the same in 2019 (69%), the Bank of Scotland’s Commercial Banking’s Business Barometer found.

Its research was highlighted by Airdrie-based potato producer Scotty Brand which said it has saved 26,890kg of plastic since the beginning of September 2019 after introducing a number of plastic-saving measures.

The plastic savings are part of a wider initiative to protect the environment with parent company Albert Bartlett also introducing reduced thickness, recyclable bags in a move which has seen a saving of 92 tonnes of plastic across the business.

Battery technology is among the changes firms are adopting

Almost a third of the firms surveyed by Bank of Scotland said they have invested in energy efficient equipment or machinery (28%) or made alterations to their premises to make it more energy efficient (27%).

Meanwhile, a fifth of firms (20%) have used suppliers that source environmentally-friendly products and services, while a similar proportion (17%) introduced policies and incentives to help employees reduce their carbon footprint.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland, said: “Scottish businesses have experienced major disruption this year because of Covid-19, so it’s encouraging to see so many that are still focused on improving their environmental credentials.”