Sky suspends Burley for six months over Covid breach

Party penalty

Kay Burley: admitted to breaking the rules

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has been suspended for six months after her 60th birthday party breached Covid rules.

Two other high profile correspondents, Beth Rigby and Inzamam Rashid, will be off air for three months.

Sky News said it took the report of their partying against the guidance issued by the government very seriously.

Ms Burley was seen with a party of about 10 at a restaurant in Soho and later used the toilets in another restaurant before continuing the celebrations with a smaller group of friends at her west London home.

She later apologised for what she called an ‘inadvertent’ error of judgement.

A Sky News spokesman said today: “A small number of Sky News staff attended a social event in London on Saturday evening during which Covid-19 guidelines were breached.

“As a result of an internal review Sky News presenter Kay Burley has agreed to be off air for six months, and political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid have agreed to be off air for three months.

“All those involved regret the incident and have apologised.”

Ms Burley and Ms Rigby have on numerous occasions grilled politicians and their advisers about their behaviour during the pandemic.

It is thought the length of suspension may have been judged on how long the pandemic will remain at the top of the news agenda.