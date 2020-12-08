Sky launches probe after Burley broke Covid rules

Presenter at party

Kay Burley: ‘apologised’

Sky News is investigating the conduct of key staff after its top news anchor Kay Burley admitted breaking coronavirus regulations while celebrating her 60th birthday.

The long-serving broadcaster apologised on social media after the website Guido Fawkes reported a ‘group of ten’ including Sky’s Beth Rigby, Inzamam Rashid and Sam Washington joined Ms Burley at private members’ club Century Club in Soho, London.

Guido claimed that a ‘smaller group’ then went on to nearby restaurant Folie as the 11pm curfew came into effect, before four of the original party ended the night at Ms Burley’s home in west London.

While waiting for a tax she popped into another restaurant “to spend a penny”.

She admitted on Twitter that she “inadvertently broke the rules” due to nature calling after visiting a “Covid compliant” eatery.

Ms Burley is understood to have blamed the situation on “misunderstandings” in planning and organising the event, The Guardian reported.

Sky said it was ‘disappointed’ by the incident. A spokesman for the channel told The Guardian: “We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply.

“We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines.

“Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone. An internal process is under way to review the conduct of the people involved.”

Ms Burnley has interrogated politicians after their advisers breached the shutdown restrictions.

In May, Ms Burley questioned Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove over his defence of Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle.

Last night, the Sky News broadcaster told her 517,000 followers on Twitter that she was “embarrassed” by her behaviour, which she described as an “error of judgment”.

She said: “I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment.”

The Mail on Sunday last week reported how pop star Rita Ora did not self-isolate for 14 days after flying to Egypt for an event.

The 30-year-old singer flew by private jet to Cairo on 21 November to perform at the five-star W Hotel. She returned the next day and under Government quarantine rules should have self-isolated for 14 days.

Instead, she threw a birthday party on 28 November at the exclusive Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, west London.

Ms Ora was spotted with 30 guests, including model Cara Delevingne, at the event before the end of the second national lockdown on Wednesday.

The singer said she was ‘deeply sorry’ for her actions and offered to pay a £10,000 fine for hosting the party.