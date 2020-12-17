Main Menu

Aviation shrinks

Seychelles and San Jose among routes axed by BA

| December 17, 2020
BA sees no return to pre-pandemic levels for three years

British Airways is cancelling flights to more than a dozen long-haul destinations next year as the global aviation industry continues to shrink.

Many airlines have cut staff and dropped routes as passengers avoid or are unable to travel because of the Covid pandemic.

BA has cut North America services to Calary, Charleston and Pittsburgh, Flights to Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Osaka and Seoul have also gone as well popular winter destination, the Seychelles.

Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Durban in South Africa, Muscat, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi routes are all axed, and next summer will see temporary suspensions to Sydney, Bangkok and San Jose – gateway to Silicon Valley.

BA said that like other airlines, the pandemic meant global travel restrictions had forced it to operate a reduced schedule. Losses totalled almost £4bn in the first half of this year.

The company has previously stated it does not expect international travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

