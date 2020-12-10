Scots wind farm helps crown Amazon’s green credentials

Amazon is a major investor in renewables

Amazon has invested in a Scottish onshore wind project in South Lanarkshire which becomes the UK’s largest single site corporate power purchase agreement.

The investment in Kennoxhead is one of 26 new utility-scale renewable projects totalling 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of energy capacity, making Amazon the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, advancing its commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

Kennoxhead will be completed over two phases in 2022 and 2024 and produce 129 MW of energy.

It is Amazon’s second CPPA in the UK, the first being the Kintyre Peninsula in October 2019. Amazon also completed an on-site solar installation in Tilbury in October.

The 26 new wind and solar projects announced today are located in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S. Amazon’s investment in 6.5 GW of projects will produce 18 million MWh, which is the equivalent to powering 4,500,000 homes in Europe.

… more follows