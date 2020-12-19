ScotRail hits decade high performance figures

Trains on time

Trains are breaking punctuality records

ScotRail has delivered its best performance figures for more than a decade during what is traditionally one of the most difficult periods of the year for punctuality.

It ran 92.1% of trains in line with the rail industry standard public performance measure (PPM) between 15 November and 12 December.

This is the highest for this period since 2009, and a 7.7 percentage point increase year-on-year.

In one week during this spell, the train operator recorded three days above 95% PPM. This is consistent with continued recent improvements in punctuality across the country.

The improved performance comes at a time when opposition MSPs are campaigning for the Scottish government to terminate the franchise early and take it into public ownership.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “All of the hard work our colleagues are putting in is really paying off with sustained, record-breaking punctuality figures.

“We need to continue to deliver so we are in a strong position to attract people back to the rail network when more normal times return, hopefully next year.”