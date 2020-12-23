Scot Adamson to referee his first Six Nations fixture

Twickenham honour

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

First: Mike Adamson (pic: SNS Group)

Former Glasgow Warrior Mike Adamson will become the first Scot to referee a men’s Six Nations match for 19 years when he takes charge of England v Italy at Twickenham next year.

The 36-year-old was handed the honour when World Rugby announced the match officials for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations championship.

The tournament is due to run from 6 February – 20 March, with the highest profile fixture of Adamson’s career taking place on 13 February. The Twickenham clash will be his first Six Nations match and also the first time refereeing a Six Nations team.

Adamson is also scheduled to be on duty when the tournament opens in Rome, the Scot named as a touch judge for Italy-France on 6 February.

According to World Rugby, the appointments were made “following a thorough review of performances and with likely ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions in mind”.

Nine referees will feature across the championship and chairman of the World Rugby match officials selection committee Graham Mourie said: “The 2021 Guinness 6 Nations marks an important milestone for our match officials on the road to Rugby World Cup 2023 in France after a disrupted 2020 owing to the pandemic.

“While international travel is still a challenge, we have selected a good blend of experienced and talented young match officials for the championship.”

Stirling-born Adamson, a former sevens international, also played for Glasgow Hawks and London Scottish.

He ran the line at the Heineken Champions Cup final between Exeter Chiefs and Racing 92 in October.