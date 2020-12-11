Retailers call for more help as lockdown shops reopen

Rates relief hope

Shops in lockdown areas have been badly hit (pic: Terry Murden)

Retailers in eleven of the toughest lockdown areas will be hoping shoppers return to the high street today to help make up for lost Christmas sales.

However, the Scottish Retail Consortium is concerned that even a Christmas surge will not be enough to save many shops and that footfall will collapse in the new year.

The lobby group is repeating its call for continued rates relief, a voucher scheme and free car parking to help retailers get through the lean weeks and months after Christmas.

The 11 areas moving from level 4 to level 3 are City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Pubs and restaurants can also reopen in these areas from today, but can only serve food and must close at 6pm.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said: “Whilst a return to trading is crucial, it will not be a panacea for the industry.

“That’s why we hope to see early clarity from government over continued rates relief for the coming year, and short term stimulus to boost consumer confidence and spending perhaps through a high street voucher scheme like Northern Ireland is implementing.

“Pandemic-induced restrictions and economic downturn are weighing on consumer demand, and a high street voucher scheme could help get the economy moving again and give a much needed shot in the arm to shops and other consumer-facing firms like eateries in the leaner months early in the New Year.”

The SRC estimates that 45% of non-essential stores in Scotland have been closed for the past three weeks and have lost about £12.5 million a day in revenues.

The SRC/KPMG retail sales monitor shows that over the past four months non-food stores in Scotland are consistently trading about a fifth down on last year.

December traditionally accounts for £1 in every £8 spent during the year, and the revenues generated often helps tide those shops over the leaner winter months when retail sales are at their lowest.

Mr Lonsdale said retailers in Scotland have invested significantly, to the tune of £45 million thus far, in social distancing and hygiene measures such as plexiglass screens at counters, signs and floor markings around the store, and new rotas and procedures for cleaning.