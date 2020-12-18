Main Menu

Bank deal

RBS owner NatWest acquires Metro’s £3bn mortgage book

| December 18, 2020
Metro Bank

Metro Bank: will continue to service customers (pic: Terry Murden)

NatWest (RBS) Group is acquiring a £3 billion mortgage portfolio from Metro Bank.

The portfolio consists of owner occupied residential mortgages with a weighted average current loan to value of c.60%.

NatWest will take on more than 13,000 customers who will continue to be serviced by Metro Bank, in accordance with current arrangements, following the transfer to NatWest.

The purchase price of c.£3.1 billion represents a 2.7% premium on gross book value.

The impact of the transaction, based on NatWest’s CET1 ratio at 30 September, equates to a reduction of around 15 basis points.

Commenting on the transaction, Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest said: “Growing our mortgage book is an important strategic priority as we build a bank that delivers sustainable returns for shareholders.

“The addition of this loan book will supplement the strong organic growth that we continue to achieve.

“Our strong capital position, well above the target range, continues to provide the flexibility to navigate the uncertain environment and support our customers during the challenging times ahead.”

