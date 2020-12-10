Rangers net seeded berth and £1.4m jackpot

Europa League

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Top: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group)

Group D

Lech Poznan 0 Rangers 2

INEA Stadion

As far as European campaigns go, this has been near perfect for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

He guided them into the knockout stages with a game to spare and the stress-free win in Poland saw the Ibrox finish as winners of Group D above highly-rated Benfica.

Rangers amassed an impressive 14 points from a possible 18, gathering seven points at home and on their travels – the highest total for any Scottish club in a European group stage.

That achievement means they enter Monday’s last 32 draw as one of the seeds, thus avoiding any of the teams dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers.

Significantly, too, first place in the group also brought a £900,000 reward on top of the £515,000 prize for qualifying, money which Gerrard will be hoping will help him strengthen his squad in January.

Goals in each half from Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi completed a comfortable victory for the Light Blues, despite seven changes to the starting XI.

The Gers are now unbeaten in their last 26 matches in all competitions this season – with an equally impressive 20 clean sheets.

Given their recent form, it would be a foolish person who bets on the run ending any time soon.

Rangers: McLaughlin, Patterson, Balogun, Goldson, Barisic, Zungu, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Itten.

Other Group D result: Standard Liege 2 Benfica 2.