Rangers and Celtic Boxing Day matches free on Sky

Rangers face a tough test against Hibs (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers will face one of their stiffest tests of the season when third-placed Hibs visit Ibrox on Boxing Day in one of two live matches featuring the Old Firm clubs that will be shown free on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox clash kicks off at 12:30 before Celtic head to Hamilton at 3pm. Both games will be available to customers without a Sky Sports package.

The matches will be shown on Sky One as well as Sky Sports Football for subscribers.

Hibs will travel to Glasgow confident of ending Rangers’ unbeaten league record having already taken a point off Steven Gerrard ‘s team when they met at Easter Road in September.

Hibs managed to score twice on that occasion against a team which has conceded only five league goals in 19 matches.

After winning the Scottish Cup last weekend to complete the quadruple treble, Celtic will visit struggling Hamilton confident of at least maintaining the 16-point gap with their city rivals.