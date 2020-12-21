Main Menu

Randolph Hill promotes pair to group board

By a Daily Business reporter | December 21, 2020

Katie Wood and Clare Allen

The Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group has promoted two of its senior colleagues to director.

Katie Wood, who moves into the role of director of care standards, and Clare Allen, the group’s new director of nursing homes operations, will also join managing director, Peter McCormick and director of nursing, Ingrid Neville on the group’s board. 

Ms Wood joined Randolph Hill in 2018 after working for 15 years at the Care Inspectorate. With an extensive background in health and social care, she is a registered nurse who holds degree-level qualifications in community health nursing, regulation of care and dementia studies. 

In her new role, she will be responsible for care standards compliance and resident welfare across Randolph Hill’s seven nursing homes. 

Ms Allen is a registered nurse and registered manager with over 30 years’ experience in the elderly care sector.

She joined Randolph Hill in 2002 and was promoted into the role of group nursing manager last year. She will take responsibility for operational issues, including health & safety, recruitment, training and legislative compliance across the group.

Randolph Hill Managing Director Peter McCormick said: “Both Katie and Clare have a wealth of knowledge and experience which will further enhance our operations across Scotland and help ensure we continue to maintain the highest standards of care for the people we serve.”

