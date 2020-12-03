Promotions for trio at Johnston Carmichael

Accountancy

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has appointed three office heads to lead its teams in Aberdeen, Inverness and Forfar.

As part of the firm’s long term succession plan, audit partner David Wilson, pictured, will lead the Aberdeen office, business advisory partner Rosalind Catto heads up the firm’s Inverness office and business advisory partner Louise Peters becomes office head in Forfar.

Mr Wilson takes over from business advisory partner Niall Farquharson, as part of ongoing succession plans. Ms Catto), who has been at Johnston Carmichael since 2009 and became partner in 2017, has taken on the Inverness leadership role from Craig MacPherson who still has responsibility for leading the local market in Elgin.

Ms Peters who joined the company in 2004, succeeds Roddy Anderson in the local market who will be focused on growing the firm’s presence further in the agricultural and dental sectors across the firm.

Andrew Walker, CEO, said: “David, Rosalind and Louise are highly experienced business advisers and people leaders, with the skills and knowledge to drive forward our business as we continue to navigate the pandemic and plan for post-lockdown.