Promotion and hire at Charlotte Street Partners

| December 3, 2020
Sabina Kadić-Mackenzie

Charlotte Street Partners, the strategic consultancy based in Edinburgh and London, has promoted Sabina Kadić-Mackenzie to partner with immediate effect and hired Charlie Clegg as senior associate.  

Ms Kadić-Mackenzie joined Charlotte Street Partners in 2017 from the housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland. 

Mr Clegg joins the firm from the Scottish Conservatives, where he has been working as an adviser to the head of strategy and party leader Douglas Ross MP, helping to develop policy and advising on communications. He takes up his role on 9 December.  

Laura Hamilton, managing partner, said: “This has been an uncertain time for everyone, but we are hugely impressed at the way the team has responded.”

