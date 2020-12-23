Pound rises amid talk of Brexit deal within 48 hours

Talks progressing

Ursula von der Leyen: in close contact with Boris Johnson

Speculation that a Brexit trade deal is imminent has lifted sterling, with traders anticipating an announcement possibly tomorrow or even on Christmas Day.

Sterling was up 1% at about $1.35, and up 0.7% against the euro at 90.36 pence after an EU diplomat told Reuters that a deal would be coming “today or tomorrow.”

Other sources have suggested a deal is imminent.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are said to be in close contact.

During a meeting with the Commission national diplomats in Brussels were told to be ready for a meeting on Thursday should a deal come, according to Reuters.

“It seems the deal is pretty much there. It’s a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow,” one EU diplomat told the agency.

The diplomat said the European Council, which represents the member states in Brussels, had started preparations to enable a “provisional application”, or fast-track implementation, of the agreement.

A senior aide to a national leader said that fishing should not be allowed to derail a deal, telling a media source: “My prime minister told (Ms Von der Leyen) that it was not worth losing a deal worth almost €400 billion for fish worth a tiny percentage of trade.”

… more follows