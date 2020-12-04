SSE Dogger Bank stake sale; Paddy Power ups FanDuel holding

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: Investors charge ahead

Despite predictions of a slip in the FTSE 100 the index opened nearly 40 points higher at 6,529.43 ahead of today’s US job figures.

7am: Shopper footfall plunges

Shoppers continue to snub the high street, with footfall down by almost 40% in November and Glasgow seeing numbers fall by half.

Full story here

Primark sales fall

Primark’s owner ABF says the chain has taken a £430m hit to sales from lockdowns but insists it remains on track to deliver improved profits.

In an update ahead of its AGM Associated British Foods said that only 34 of its stores across Europe remained closed.

SSE sells Dogger Bank stake

Perth-based energy company SSE is selling a 10% stake in the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm to Eni for £202.5m.

SSE intends to use the proceeds to enable delivery of its low carbon growth plans. It now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2020/21 to be in the range of 85 pence to 90 pence.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, of the east coast of England, is the largest of SSE Renewables’ projects currently in construction.

Eni is also buying a 10% stake in Dogger Bank A & B from project partner Equinor. Once the transaction is complete, the new overall shareholding in Dogger Bank A (1,200MW) and Dogger Bank B (1,200MW) will be: SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).

Paddy Power lifts stake in FanDuel

Paddy Power Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment said it is raising £1.1bn in a share placing to increase its stake in former Edinburgh-based FanDuel, now based in New York.

The company had said earlier this week that it had agreed to buy the entire 37.2% interest in FanDuel currently held by Fastball Holdings – a consortium led by private equity group KKR – for $4.18bn (£3.13bn).

Flutter bought a controlling stake in FanDuel in 2018 and the latest acquisition takes its interest in the business to 95% from 57.8%. The remaining 5% will continue to be held by existing co-shareholder Boyd Interactive Gaming.

The company said today that it placed around 8 million shares at 14,000p each. The placing shares represent approximately 5.2% of the issued share capital and the price is a discount of around 2.1% to the closing share price on Thursday.

Markets

Global crude oil surged to the highest since early March after OPEC+ agreed on a compromise deal to gradually ease output curbs beginning early next year.

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers finally agreed to increase output by 500,000 barrels a day next month – a modest rise that is intended to help prop up oil prices as producers and investors plan for rising demand driven by positive vaccine news.

Brent Crude for February settlement gained 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.

On equity markets, stocks were expected to open higher ahead of the US jobs report this afternoon.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was off 48 points but in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was 46 points higher.

London’s index of leading shares was seen opening 27 points higher, despite a mixed showing by US indices yesterday.

The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high, lifted by Tesla , while the S&P 500 fell after a report in the Wall Street Journal that Pfizer had slashed the target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine by half.

Tesla surged 5% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” in the run-up to the electric car maker’s addition to the S&P 500 index.

Boeing jumped after budget airline Ryanair ordered 75 additional 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled US planemaker.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29%.