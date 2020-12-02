Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccination may start next week

Regulatory approval

Vaccination could start next week

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved by UK regulators, paving the way for a roll out from early next week, according to UK health minister Matt Hancock.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the jab which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine – enough for 20 million people, with two shots each.

Mr Hancock said: “We’re the first country in the world to have a clinically authorised vaccine to roll out.”

Scotland’s First Minister tweeted: “The best news in a long time.”

One challenge with the the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is that it has to be stored at minus 70 degrees.

First in line for a vaccine are likely to be care home residents and carers, followed by older age groups from 80-plus-year-olds and those with underlying health conditions.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.

“This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will shortly also publish its latest advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

… more follows