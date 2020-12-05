Perfect Clean keeping student population safe

Cleaning contract

Cleaners at the ready at Edinburgh University

Perfect Clean is working around the clock to help ensure Edinburgh’s student population is protected from the dangers of coronavirus.

Based in the capital, the company is providing specialised deep cleaning at two of the testing sites in the city where students are being encouraged to take a voluntary test for Covid-19 before heading home for Christmas.

A team of well-trained operatives is on site from the early hours until the evening, seven days a week, to help maintain the highest of hygiene standards at the two Edinburgh University on-campus testing centres.

The Sports Hall at the Pleasance and the Main Games Hall at St Leonard’s Land in the shadow of Holyrood Palace are being used for the tests with thousands of students planning to travel around the country during the festive break.

Perfect Clean has been handed the responsibility for maintaining the hygiene of both sites thanks to its specialist Covid-19 disinfectant cleaning services.

These include state-of-the-art ‘foggers’ to disinfect and decontaminate high-risk touch surfaces such as door handles, rubbish bins, handrails, work surfaces, etc.

Managing director Emilia Ferenc said: “At Christmas time, thousands of students make journeys home to be with their families throughout the UK. It’s the time of year when families want to be together, and this year more than ever, it’s what the young people want to do.

“In the current situation, that can obviously raise some fears that they might run the risk of spreading infection.

“I think it’s a really good service that Edinburgh University, in conjunction with the Scottish Government, is offering the students and I am very pleased to be partnering with the university to provide specialist Covid cleaning at the sites.

“It’s an important project. Health and safety has never been more in focus and our highly-qualified staff, who have had special Covid training, are working around the clock to provide sterilised facilities for the students to help get them safely back home to their families.

“I would like to thank the university for having faith in our expertise.”

Edinburgh University said: “Testing areas will be cleaned between each use. With many thousands of students moving around the country before the holidays, it’s really important that we all do what we can to reduce the risk of community transmission of Covid-19 as much as possible.”

The Covid testing centre partnership sees Perfect Clean strengthen its bonds with the education sector in the city.

Formed in 2013, the company’s current client base also includes Napier University where it provides year-round daily cleaning at Bainfield Road, Orwell Terrace and Slateford Road.

www.perfectcleanltd.co.uk

This article is published under the terms of a corporate partnership deal