Openreach adding jobs to build faster network

Broadband expansion

Openreach is hiring hundreds more engineers

Openreach will create 2,500 engineering jobs next year across the UK, including at least 275 in Scotland, as it continues to build ultrafast broadband connections across the country.

The company estimates that a further 2,800 positions will be created in the UK supply chain, through partners such as KN Circet and Morrison Telecom Services. Both have both been awarded contracts to support Openreach’s full fibre build in Scotland.

The UK’s largest digital infrastructure firm has separately made a commitment to upgrade all 27,000 Openreach vehicles – the second largest commercial fleet in the UK, with 3,500 vehicles in Scotland – to electric by 2030.

The announcement comes as the firm hit a record build rate for its full fibre broadband programme, which aims to reach 20 million homes and businesses by the mid-to-late 2020s on the assumption it obtains the required critical enablers.

Openreach engineers are now delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to 40,000 homes and businesses every week, or the equivalent of a home every 15 seconds.

Full fibre build is already under way in dozens of locations across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Ardrossan, Edinburgh, greater Glasgow, Kilmarnock, Penicuik, Ellon, Inverurie, Kelty, Lanark, Findhorn and Elgin.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “As a major employer and infrastructure builder, we believe Openreach can play a leading role in helping Scotland to build back better and greener.”

Scottish Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “Having visited Openreach’s training school in Livingston in early 2020, I could see for myself the excellent work done there and that the right engineering skills and ensuring a strong supply of them are going to be vital for Scotland as we move towards a full fibre future.”