Ofcom warns on future of broadcasting; Mears updates

8am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened at 6,526.07 −29.32 (0.45%)

7am: Broadcasting under threat

Traditional UK broadcasting is unlikely to survive in the online world, says Ofcom, unless laws and regulation around it are overhauled, and broadcasters accelerate their transformation for the digital age.

The finding comes from Small Screen: Big Debate – Ofcom’s review of public service broadcasting (PSB) examining unprecedented changes to technology, financing and viewer behaviour.

Last year, only 38% of 16-34s viewing (and 67% among all adults) was to traditional broadcast content. Two in five viewers of streaming services say they can imagine watching no broadcast TV at all in five years’ time.

Public funding decisions are a matter for Government, so Ofcom has today set out a range of options, including international comparisons, outlining the benefits and drawbacks. These include full or part subscription models. There is also potential for cross-media funding – such as a local or regional media fund, supporting collaboration between TV, radio, online and press publishers to strengthen local investigative news.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom chief executive, said: “There’s an urgent need to reform the rules, and build a stronger system of public-service media that can flourish in the digital age.

“That could mean big changes, such as a wider range of firms tasked with providing high-quality shows made for, in and about the UK.”

Begbies Traynor Group

The business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy, posted a fall in pre-tax profits from £1.9m to £451,000 for the six months ended 31 October.

The board expects results for the full year will be at least in line with the current market consensus, which would represent a further year of growth.

It has declared an 11% lift in the interim dividend to 1p from 0.9p, building on the increases of the previous three years.

Mears in line

Mears, the UK housing maintenance group, said trading performance continued in line with the board’s expectations and the group has delivered an operating profit throughout the second half of the financial year.

Accordingly, the group is expecting to report total revenues of around £825m (H1: £407m) for the full year and a small profit before tax (H1: £5.8m loss).

Cash performance has been strong in the second half, with the group’s average daily net debt position for the 5 months to 30 November reducing to £88m (H1: £121m), also benefiting from a £16m VAT deferral from the March-20 quarter end.

Completion of the Terraquest disposal is expected shortly and taking into account the initial cash proceeds, the Group is expected to be net cash positive at year end..

Markets

The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower as Brexit talks continue to stumble.

London’s blue chip share index was being called 22 points lower ahead of the open on the IG spread-betting platform, having added five points at the start of the week to reach 6,555.39.

Overnight, Wall Street had a mixed session as stimulus talks resumed on in Congress.

The Dow Jones dropped 0.5% to 30,069.79 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% but the tech-fuelled Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.45%.