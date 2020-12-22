EU talks
New fishing offer raises hopes of Brexit deal
Fishermen could get an eleventh hour deal
Brussels and the UK were said to have be considering a new compromise on fishing last night in order to seal a Brexit deal.
The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier may be willing to soften his original insistence of a 15% cut in the EU’s quota of fish in British waters, phased in over ten years after the UK offered to compromise on 35%, far short of its demand for a 60% reduction. Future disputes would be settled by independent arbitration.
The UK has demanded the EU accept a five-year transition to the new arrangement rather than seven, according to reports. The EU had initially called for 10 years to adjust whereas the UK had proposed three.
The talks are now continuing against the growing Covid crisis and a 48 hour ban on UK goods entering France.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for Mr Johnson to extend the Brexit transition period to focus on the virus, but this was rejected by Downing Street.
However, a number of MPs on the Tory benches backed the call for a delay.
Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said: “These are far from ideal conditions to rationally determine our future prosperity and security terms. If there’s No Deal by the new year, let’s do what’s best for the UK and pause the clock.”
Simon Hoare said it was time to “stop the clock, temporarily”, adding: “There is no Parliamentary time to scrutinise and agree a deal and the clarity of the dangers to our already pressured economy of No Deal is alarming.”
However, Labour leader,Sir Keir Starmer, declined on Monday to back a possible extension, saying only that he wanted Johnson to deliver a deal this week.
“I don’t want an extension. I want the deal. The prime minister said he had an oven ready deal … I say to the prime minister, Get on and deliver the deal you promised,” he said.
Markets fall amid talks to reopen channel crossing
Comment: If fishing is the problem, take fishing out of the Brexit talks and get a deal done
so starmer lying again, boris has never described the final trade deal as oven ready and starmer knows this
There is no such thing now we have left as the EU having ”Fishing Rights” in another country’s waters. The waters are British and anyone , rpt anyone who wishes to fish simply requests an annual quota/price to do so.You do not demand a majority of the resource at a price you decide to any seller of any commodity, that is not business that is thuggery.
Your Brexit sovereignty fetish won’t pay the mortgage or put food on the table. Time to wake up, this is the 21st century not the 19th.
No sellout on fishing it’s the reason many voted to leave so we get our seas back and stop foreigners devastating our fish stocks
We will be an independent coastal nation??
We will be in charge of our laws, our rules and our waters??
BRINO, SELLOUT