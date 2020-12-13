New design for proposed £50m Filmhouse

New plan





Latest and earlier designs for the proposed Filmhouse

A revised design has emerged for an ambitious £50 million plan to build a landmark new home for Edinburgh Filmhouse in a largely under-used public square.

The proposed new Filmhouse building, first announced in March, would be built in Festival Square between the Sheraton Hotel and Usher Hall.

Designed by Edinburgh-based Richard Murphy Architects, it would have six screens – twice the current number – and a rooftop restaurant and events space.

The new designs show a lower height to the original which was twice the height of its neighbours.

There are hopes that work will begin in 2023 with it opening in 2025.

The Filmhouse has been at the centre of Edinburgh’s cultural landscape for more than 40 years and is home to the Edinburgh International Film Festival and more than 20 other festivals and special events all year round.

The new building will create a hub for Edinburgh’s film and broader cultural community to base themselves in, and be a focal point for Edinburgh’s citizens to learn about film.

Edinburgh Filmhouse has decided to stay shut throughout December to help prevent staff becoming ill over Christmas.