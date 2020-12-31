Robinson: I’ve taken the club as far as I can

Motherwell boss quits

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Stephen Robinson: approached the board (pic: SNS Group)

Motherwell have started the search for a new manager following the resignation of Stephen Robinson after a run of poor results left the Fir Park side third bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Robinson, who had been in charge since February 2017, told the board he wanted to quit in the wake of last night’s home loss to Kilmarnock which extended a winless run to nine matches.

Robinson said: “I would like to thank everyone at Motherwell FC for their support throughout my time here, both as manager and assistant.

“We have qualified for Europe, reached two cup finals and achieved a third-place finish, on top of developing some wonderful players in my time here.

“We cleared the club’s external debt through player sales, cup runs and league positions. The club has numerous assets going forward, and I’m sure that there will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there.

“My goal was always to leave the club in a healthier position. I believe the staff and I have done this. I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can.”

An official club statement said: “After Wednesday night’s match with Kilmarnock, Stephen approached the board, giving an honest assessment of the current situation.

Despite the current restrictions, the board will now run a thorough process to identify the right person to take the manager’s post – Motherwell FC.

“He then stated his desire to leave. It is with regret that the board accepted his resignation. Despite the current restrictions, the board will now run a thorough process to identify the right person to take the manager’s post.

“This will move at pace, mindful of the busy fixture list and the January transfer window’s impending opening.”

The former Northern Ireland, Bournemouth and Luton Town midfielder spent six months as manager of Oldham Athletic before succeeding Mark McGhee at Fir Park.

Motherwell finished seventh and eighth in his first two full seasons and qualified for the Europa League. Under his tenure the club also reached two cup finals.

They were third when last season’s campaign was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic but recent form has left them in 10th place in the Premiership just two points ahead of bottom club Hamilton, who they face in a Lanarkshire derby on Saturday.

Keith Lasley, who has been Robinson’s assistant, will take interim charge of the first team.