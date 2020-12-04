Ministers face hail of criticism after Crossing shut

Queensferry Crossing: traffic was diverted because of ice

Commuters faced more chaos today when falling ice forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing – the bridge that was built with a promise it could withstand all weather conditions.

Both lanes were closed this morning a year after ice sensors were installed that were supposed to solve the problem.

The Scottish government was facing a hail of criticism after the latest fiasco around the £1.3bn Crossing, connecting Edinburgh and Fife. It re-opened after being shut for over four hours.

Infrastructure and Transport secretary Michael Matheson claimed lessons had been learned from last winter when motorists reported ice falling and damaging their vehicles.

Ahead of the Crossing reopening today, Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said it had been closed “due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.”

He added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to road users by this closure.”

The Queensferry Crossing opened to traffic in August 2017 amid accusations that the opening was rushed to meet a deadline and avoid political embarrassment.

Its construction included 3.5 metre high barriers designed to ensure the bridge would not be closed by high winds.