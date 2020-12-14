Menzies swoops on Bibby to create 5k-employee group

Distribution deal

Greg Michael: ‘significant opportunities’

Menzies Distribution has acquired Bibby Distribution, a national logistics and supply chain services business, from the 213-year old, family-owned Bibby Line Group.

The acquistion, for an undisclosed sum, creates a new force in UK logistics, unlocking geographic potential and adding 38 operating sites and a large, young fleet to Edinburgh-based Menzies’ well established platform operating from more than 60 sites across the UK and Ireland.

Over 35 years Bibby Distribution has built an end-to-end supply chain platform that provides solutions for its customers across a number of sectors including paper and packaging and consumer products. Bibby Distribution’s customers include an array of grocery retailers and blue-chip organisations across a range of resilient sectors.

In recent years, Bibby Distribution’s senior management team has executed operational changes which have improved both its quality of earnings and underlying profitability.

The scale of the combined business operations will amount to almost 5,000 employees, 4,000 vehicles and 100 depot locations. With deep industry knowledge, experience and expertise, the organisation will take the lead on quality, sustainability and innovation in UK logistics, strengthening the overall logistics world.

Commenting on the acquisition, Greg Michael, chief executiveof Menzies, said: “There are significant opportunities to grow both businesses through unlocking further geographical capability and expanding services to both sets of customers.

“For both our businesses’ customers, it will be very much business as usual and we look forward to supporting their growth in the coming years.”

Richard Morson, chief executive of Bibby Distribution, added: “Menzies is the ideal partner for taking Bibby Distribution’s achievements of the last 35 years to the next level.”