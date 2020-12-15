Meghan becomes angel investor in latte firm

Start-up support

Meghan Markle in Edinburgh in 2018 (pic: Terry Murden)

Meghan Markle has stepped up her interest in business investment by backing a start-up making instant oat milk lattes.

The Duchess of Sussex has invested an undisclosed sum in Clevr Blends, which US chat show host Oprah Winfrey promoted on Instagram after being sent a Christmas basket of its products by the former Suits actress.

The duchess, who this year secured a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix, is building a portfolio of investments, but her involvement with Clevr Blends is the first to be made public.

It is thought she will focus on supporting female-founded companies.

In a statement, the duchess said: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.

“I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Clevr Blends is run by Hannah Mendoza, has six staff and is based in Santa Barbara, California, where Meghan and the Duke of Sussex now live. It describes itself as a “woman-led, mission-driven wellness company”.

The duchess is working to help close the gap which sees all-female founding teams typically receive less than 3% of venture funding in the US.

It is understood she will help Ms Mendoza’s business with financial support, mentorship and a shared vision for the product.