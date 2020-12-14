Main Menu

Macdonald takes step up at Macfarlane group

| December 14, 2020

Glasgow packaging group Macfarlane has appointed James Macdonald as company secretary effective from 1 January. He will succeed Ivor Gray who, as announced on 19 November, will take up the position of group finance director.

Mr Macdonald, a chartered accountant, joined Macfarlane in October this year as group financial controller having previously worked for The Weir Group as controller and auditor.

He previously worked for PwC and was a coach at Western Tennis and Fitness Club.

He recently completed an MBA from Strathclyde Business School with Distinction.

