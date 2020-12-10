‘Key milestone’ as Edinburgh Park scheme approved

Homes and offices

A view of the completed development with Edinburgh Park station at the foot of the image

Planners have approved the next phase of housing and commercial development at Edinburgh Park.

The scheme includes 1,737 residential units arranged mainly in repetitive red-brick blocks, featuring a combination of private, build-to-rent and affordable homes.

The emphasis is on “sustainable” transport with low levels of car parking. The company has been asked how many parking spaces are being provided and if there will be electric vehicle charging facilities and provision for storing bicycles.

There is more than 43,000 sqm of commercial space including a hub, 170-room hotel, and a public square at Edinburgh Park railway station.

Green space is part of the development

Tony Hordon, managing director of developer Parabola, described the City Council’s decision as a “key milestone in the development of Edinburgh Park.”

Peter Millican, founder and chairman of Parabola said: “This is another great step forward in creating a unique quarter for the City of Edinburgh.

The development focuses on cycling and public transport

“This has been some six years in the making and therefore such a wonderful milestone and reflection of the work the team has delivered over this period.”

The company is this week topping out the first speculative office building at nearby 1 New Park Square. This has 400 spaces – 50% of them with electric vehicle charging points – and 76 bicycle spaces.

Mr Hordon described interest as “exceptional”.