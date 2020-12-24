Kerr steps down as Scotland women’s coach

Football: resignation

Shelley Kerr: ‘deeply disappointed’ (pic: SNS Group)

Shelley Kerr has stepped down as coach of the Scotland Women’s football team following their failure to reach the Euro 2022 finals.

Defeat to Finland at Easter Road pushed Kerr’s team out of contention for the postponed competition which will be held in England.

In a statement, the Scottish Football Association said: “The Scottish FA can confirm that Shelley Kerr will step down from her role as Scotland women’s national team head coach with our best wishes.”

SFA chief executive, Ian Maxwell, added: “This Euro qualifying campaign ended sooner than we anticipated and we both felt it was the right time for the national team to regroup in time for the World Cup qualifiers, and for Shelley to fulfil her career ambitions with a fresh challenge.”

Kerr, a former Scotland international, took the post in April 2017 and led her country to their first World Cup finals in France in 2019. Her previous jobs as a manager include spells with Arsenal and Stirling University.

She said: “I know the timing is right for me to look ahead to the next chapter, to face new challenges and to create and enjoy more amazing experiences on my journey.

“I am deeply disappointed that we failed to qualify in our recent Euro qualifying campaign.

“There were huge expectations surrounding the whole team, based on our recent successes, but I couldn’t be prouder than to have led the team – as well as the team behind the team – to the Women’s World Cup.

“I thank the Scottish FA and all who supported me in fulfilling my dream of leading our country to the World Cup finals for the first time.

“I am privileged to have played a part in such a historical moment in Scottish football. That is something that will live with me forever.”