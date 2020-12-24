Johnson expected to announce Brexit deal

11am statement due

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement

Boris Johnson is expected to deliver some Christmas cheer today by announcing a Brexit deal that will end four and a half years of agonising negotiations with the EU.

Mr Johnson is due to make a statement at about 11am, pushed back from an expected earlier announcement, after speaking to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Final details over fishing rights and the level playing-field over regulation and competition rules were thrashed out by diplomats from both sides overnight in Brussels, although the sides were still said to be arguing “fish by fish” over the rules this morning. UK sources insisted there were “no major issues” with the process.

Mr Johnson promised to deliver a deal after his landslide victory in last December’s general election. If he confirms that an agreement has been reached he will recall parliament to push through a vote enabling tariff-free trade to begin on 1 January.

Crucially, it will avoid huge disruption on top of the coronavirus crisis.

“It seems the deal is pretty much there. It’s a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow,” one EU diplomat told Reuters.

The diplomat said the European Council, which represents the member states in Brussels, had started preparations to enable a “provisional application”, or fast-track implementation, of the agreement.

Bloomberg said the UK had agreed to lower the quota of fish caught in the UK to 25% over five-and-a-half years, a sharp reduction on its demand for 80%.

A senior aide to a national leader said that fishing should not be allowed to derail a deal, telling a media source: “My prime minister told (Ms Von der Leyen) that it was not worth losing a deal worth almost €400 billion for fish worth a tiny percentage of trade.”

Speculation that a deal is imminent lifted sterling, while markets in Asia rose overnight.

Sterling was up 1% at about $1.35, and 0.7% against the euro at 90.36 pence.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.7%, to $51.58 a barrel.

The FTSE 100 opened 21 points higher at 6,516.98 as investors react to the latest developments in what will be a truncated trading session, closing at 12.30pm for the Christmas break.

Wall Street ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 0.38% and the S&P 500 edging 0.07% higher. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.29%.

The Scottish government, which has maintained its opposition to Brexit, has forced through a Bill aimed at allowing Scotland to align Scottish law with EU law on devolved matters.

The UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Bill was approved on Tuesday by 90 votes to 21.