Jockey walks away after surviving horror fall

Horse Racing

By a Daily Business reporter |

Jockey Ben Curtis survived a horror fall that left racing fans fearing for his wellbeing.

The young rider was thrown around the track like a rag doll after being unseated during a race on the all-weather track at Wolverhampton.

However, although he appeared to be trampled and thrown several metres as the horses sped round the final bend he managed to get up and walk away.

Ben Curtis sitting up after treatment

The incident happened in last race of the day, the 5.30 Betway Casino Handicap, as he mounted a challenge on the strongly-fancied mount Fortuitous.

He could be seen sprawled out on the track as medics to help him.

A number of viewers tweeted to express their concern, but Curtis got to his feet and made his way to an awaiting ambulance.