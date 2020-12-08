Main Menu

Horse Racing

Jockey walks away after surviving horror fall

By a Daily Business reporter | December 8, 2020

Jockey Ben Curtis survived a horror fall that left racing fans fearing for his wellbeing.

The young rider was thrown around the track like a rag doll after being unseated during a race on the all-weather track at Wolverhampton.

However, although he appeared to be trampled and thrown several metres as the horses sped round the final bend he managed to get up and walk away.

Ben Curtis at Wolverhampton

Ben Curtis sitting up after treatment

The incident happened in last race of the day, the 5.30 Betway Casino Handicap, as he mounted a challenge on the strongly-fancied mount Fortuitous.

He could be seen sprawled out on the track as medics to help him.

A number of viewers tweeted to express their concern, but Curtis got to his feet and made his way to an awaiting ambulance.

Sport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Neil Lennon

Celtic board gives Lennon extra time to save season

Backing: Neil Lennon (pic: SNS Group) Under-pressure Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been told hisRead More

Steve Clarke

Clarke strikes cautious note after favourable draw

Caution: Steve Clarke (pic: SNS Group) Scotland boss Steve Clarke has warned his players “don’tRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.