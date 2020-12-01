Horta-Osorio heads to Credit Suisse; Iomart; Weir; Cairn Energy

Daily Business Live

8am: Market opens higher

The FTSE 100 opened almost 30 points higher at 6,295.74

7am: Lloyds boss for Credit Suisse

Lloyds Banking Group’s outgoing chief executive António Horta-Osório will leave at the end of April and become the next chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse from 1 May.

Urs Rohnerwill step down from Switzerland’s second biggest bank as previously announced upon reaching the statutory term of 12 years, it said in a statement.

Mr Horta-Osorio will be succeeded at Lloyds by HSBC executive Charlie Nunn.

Iomart ‘resilient’ following Covid hit

Cloud computing firm Iomart posted a 29% fall in pre-tax profits from £8.4m to £6m for the half year to the end of September

Revenue up by 2% to £56.3m. Contribution from the two smaller acquisitions made in the final month of the last financial year offsets some small decline in organic revenues, reflecting the impact of Covid-19.

The interim dividend is maintained at 2.6 pence per share

New chief executive Reece Donovan, CEO commented: “Whilst we have exciting plans for the future of iomart, the focus in the first half of the year had to be the protection of our people, customers and stakeholders in the face of Covid-19.

“I am pleased to report such a resilient set of results and would like to thank our team for their continued efforts and commitment. Iomart’s business model has stood us in good stead and despite the global slowdown in corporate activity, we continue to perform well.

“The previous investments into our sales and operational teams provide us with a strong foundation to accelerate growth once companies regain the economic confidence to make infrastructure transformation decisions.

“We have no doubt the transition to the cloud will continue for many years to come and that we can play a considerable role in being the enablers of that journey for our customers. We remain confident in the long-term prospects for iomart.”

Cairn company secretary change

Cairn Energy has announced that group company secretary, Duncan Wood is retiring from the company after 22 years. He is replaced with immediate effect by Anne McSherry, who has been with Cairn since 2009.

Scotgold pour

Scotgold Resources, the gold exploration and production company focused on Scotland, poured its first gold at the company’s Cononish Gold & Silver Mine yesterday and today said it looks forward to ramping up production at Cononish to design level early in the New Year and taking its place as Scotland’s first commercial gold mine.

CEO, Richard Gray, commented: “Our first gold pour is not only a significant milestone in the development of our Cononish Gold & Silver Project but a milestone on the road to a Scottish gold mining industry. Today’s news is therefore a landmark event both for the Company and for Scotland.”

Weir contract

Weir Group has won a £95m order to provide aftermarket components and service to the Iron Bridge magnetite Project in Western Australia.

The contract follows Weir’s success in winning a record £100m order for original equipment for the Iron Bridge project in 2019.

Oil: OPEC members failed to come to an agreement on delaying an easing in production cuts yesterday, and Reuters reported that the OPEC+ meeting that was scheduled for today will take place next Thursday, in the hope that members can come to some sort of agreement. Failure to come to a deal will be bearish for the market, says ING

Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.5% at $47.62 a barrel by 0550 GMT, after dropping more than 1% yesterday.

Equities: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed near a 29-1/2-year high, tracking gains in US stock futures over growing optimism that major drugmakers will roll out coronavirus vaccines before year-end. The Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.34%, near its highest level since April 1991, hit earlier in the session.