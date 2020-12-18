Homes plan aims to kickstart Seafield redevelopment

Plan for showroom

Seafield Road: neglected seafront

A neglected stretch of seafront industrial units is set for redevelopment after plans emerged to build homes on the site.

Proposals have been put forward by Manse (Seafield) for a residential-led mixed-use development on land occupied by the Peter Vardy Vauxhall showroom on Seafield Road.

It is the first stage in a wider plan for residential development in the area which could take more than 10 years because of long leases in place with current tenants and the existing business plans of landowners.

However, it is hoped that delivery of this first phase will instil investor confidence that the whole area can ultimately be built out.

The road is currently closed to traffic and is sandwiched between the beach and the rear of a long row of industrial units, mainly used as car showrooms. The area has been blighted by graffiti and lack of facilities.

Colin MacPherson from Manse said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these exciting proposals for Seafield, which will serve to demonstrate that not only this site, but development of the wider area is achievable.

“As we have seen with major Masterplan sites across the city, building out an area with the complexity of the whole Seafield will take some time. Our proposals for this first phase will hopefully serve to kick-start that process and instil investor confidence in its deliverability.”