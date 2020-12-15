Main Menu

Thorneley successor

Comms role for Hetherington at Standard Life Aberdeen

| December 15, 2020
Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen’s head office in Edinburgh

Standard Life Aberdeen has appointed Katy Hetherington as global head of external comms to replace James Thorneley whose departure was reported by Daily Business last month.

Ms Hetherington’s appointment follows the promotion of chief corporate affairs officer Stephen Whitehead to the position of chief brand, marketing and corporate affairs officer in October.

In a statement, SLA said: “Following a restructure of the corporate affairs leadership team to ensure clear stakeholder alignment around our strategy and growth vectors, a new role of global head of external communications was created.

“Katy Hetherington was appointed to the role, which incorporates media relations and broader corporate communications content and delivery.”

Ms Hetherington joined the company in 2011 as a graduate trainee. Prior to her new role she was global head of strategy, content and reporting.

Mr Thorneley had headed up the London comms operation at Aberdeen Asset Management since 2000 and was appointed head of comms at Aberdeen Standard Investments at the time of the merger with SLA in 2017, before becoming global head of media relations at SLA last year.

Media & Creative


