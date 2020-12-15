Main Menu

Ross Haston and Network ROI

Haston takes up CFO role at Network ROI

| December 15, 2020

Ross Haston has been appointed chief financial officer at IT services provider Network ROI. He will take up the role on the 5 January.

Mr Haston, pictured, brings more than 30 years’ cross industry commercial and financial experience from a varied career in the technology, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

Keith Bevan, CEO, said “This appointment, alongside Richard Smith being appointed as the service delivery manager last month, will help lay the foundations for Network ROI’s future growth and put in place the management structure we need to help us better service our nationwide customer base.”

Mr Haston said: “Having met the CEO and some of the team at interview I was attracted to work for such a forward-thinking company and relish the chance to make a difference.”

