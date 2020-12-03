Hamilton & Inches embarks on shop restoration

Shop investment

By a Daily Business reporter |

Victoria Houghton: investing in the future

Edinburgh jeweller Hamilton & Inches is to refurbish its Grade A listed George Street home as it invests in the long-term future of the business.

The company – which has held a Royal Warrant for more than 120 years – will restore each floor of the five-storey Georgian building. The showroom, will close from 28 December to 26 January while the restoration work continues.

Victoria Houghton, CEO, said: “We are investing in our future, ensuring we preserve our heritage. This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Hamilton & Inches.”

The reimagined showroom is being created by design practice Waldo Works in collaboration with conservation practice Simpson & Brown Architects.

The pillared showroom, which dates back to 1835, retains many of the building’s original features, including an Adam fireplace.

Hamilton & Inches has worked closely with Historic Environment Scotland on the proposals to ensure these Grade A listed features remain central to the aesthetic of the new space.

Key partners in the restoration project also include Edinburgh contractors SJS, joinery and furniture firm Laurence McIntosh and Chartered quantity surveyors McLeod & Aitken.