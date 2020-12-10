Grangemouth unveils £3m rail freight investment

Boost for hub

Railhead will boost facility

The Port of Grangemouth has announced a £3 million investment in its rail freight offering as it aims to confirm its position as the key trading hub for Scotland.

The investment will significantly scale up and modernise the port’s current rail capacity to create an extended dual rail siding of 775 metres – currently 200 metres – capable of handling the longest freight trains on the UK network.

When operational early next year, Grangemouth’s will be the first rail freight terminal to offer this facility and provide enhanced container / domestic intermodal options particularly for customers in the food, drink and perishables sectors across the Scottish freight community.

The investment in rail comes at an important time for the freight market as businesses are seeking flexible, resilient, and greener supply chain solutions.

Derek Knox, senior port manager at Grangemouth said: “Over the past five years, we have invested over £30 million in the Port of Grangemouth.

“We now look to extend this further and the investment in our rail terminal is part of our strategy to provide more resilient, cost effective, greener and efficient options for rail freight transportation to our existing and future customers.

“As the UK prepares to leave the EU Single Market and the Customs Union, the freight sector is looking at ways to maintain an efficient free flowing supply chain.

Existing services link Grangemouth and its sister port in Tilbury on the Thames with a connection through Daventry. Construction of the new rail extension starts this month and is expected to welcome its first train in January 2021 building on current rail volumes at the port.