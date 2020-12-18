Gillies to chair Barclays as Cheshire steps down

Bank board change

Crawford Gillies: new role

Scottish businessman Crawford Gillies is to succeed Sir Ian Cheshire as chairman of Barclays bank.

Mr Gillies, chairman of Scotch whisky company Edrington Group and a former chairman of Scottish Enterprise, will take over on 1 January. Sir Ian will stay on the board until the AGM in May in order to help ensure a smooth transition.

Sir Ian helped establish Barclays as a ring-fenced bank and has set up its board and governance structure.

But he has told the board he cannot devote the time required over the next few years to position the bank to support customers against a backdrop of an economy recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a continuing low interest rate environment.

Mr Gillies is chairman of Famous Grouse and Macallan whisky company Edrington group, a director of energy group SSE, and a former non-executive director at Standard Life.

His role as Barclays’ senior independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee will be filled by Brian Gilvary.

Julia Wilson, group finance director at 3i, will join the board of Barclays as a non-executive director with effect from 1 April.

Crawford Gillies – Biography

Crawford Gillies is chairman of premium spirits company, The Edrington Group, and a director of SSE.

He spent 25 years with Bain & Company, the international management consultants, advising major companies and filling numerous senior leadership positions.

Previous positions include chairman of Scottish Enterprise (2009 – 2015) and director of several organisations, including Standard Life, Mitie Group, Control Risks and Touch Bionics.

He was elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2018.

With an interest in entrepreneurial leadership, Mr Gillies helped launch, and was the first chairman of, the Saltire Foundation. He is a graduate of the Harvard Business School and the University of Edinburgh.