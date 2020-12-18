Consumer confidence rises; Mulberry goes solo

Daily Business Live

7am: Gillies steps up at Barclays

Scottish businessman Crawford Gillies is to succeed Sir Ian Cheshire as chairman of Barclays Bank.

Mr Gillies, chairman of Edrington and a former chairman of Scottish Enterprise, will take over on 1 January. Sir Ian will stay on the board until the AGM in May in order to help ensure a smooth transition.

Mulberry goes solo

Fashion retailer Mulberry said it noted yesterday’s announcement by Frasers that it does not intend to make an offer for the company.

Godfrey Davis, chairman of Mulberry, commented: “We continue to make significant progress in building Mulberry as a sustainable global luxury brand, creating value for all our stakeholders.

“This is focused around our omni-channel network and market leading digital platform; increasing our Asian footprint; and a relentless focus on innovation and sustainability, offering our customers beautiful products, made to last in our Somerset factories.”

6am: Consumer confidence rises

British consumers offered some Christmas cheer for retailers after a survey revealed they are at their most confident for eight years in December.

The buoyant mood follows the launch of the coronavirus vaccine programme, says a survey published by market research company GfK. Its index rose to -26 from -33 in November.

“Consumers are looking for good news and they have found it in the form of the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme getting underway, which has lifted the mood pre-Christmas 2020,” Joe Staton, GfK’s client strategy director, said.

The last time the index jumped by more than seven points was between October and November 2012.

GfK said consumers’ greater willingness to make major purchases was good news for retailers.

Markets – Asia slides on US ‘blacklisting’

Spread betting firms expect the FTSE 100 to fall back by about 23 points to 6,528 as the Brexit negotiations stumble into another weekend.

Some analysts still believe a deal can be thrashed by Sunday, a new deadline set by the EU negotiators who fear time is running out for MEPs to scrutinise and vote on any agreement before the 31 December when transition period ends.

Meanwhile, US indices continued to soar on hopes of a new stimulus package. Many investors saw the passing of new measures to support the economy as imminent after data showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week.

Asian markets went in the other direction with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1% lower after Reuters reported that the US is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist later in the day.