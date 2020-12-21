Gally takes key role at Food Standards Scotland

Food safety

Food Standards Scotland has appointed microbiologist Professor David Gally as its chief scientific adviser. Professor Gally (pictured), currently personal chairman in Microbial Genetics at The Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh, takes up post early in the new year.

He will take over from Food Standards Scotland’s first chief scientific adviser, Professor Norval Strachan, who completed his tenure earlier this year.

Professor Gally will be responsible for providing advice on the development of the food body’s science and evidence strategy, and providing assurance and governance over its procedures for commissioning and evaluating research, risk analysis and the communication of science and public health advice

He brings more than 20 years of leadership and scientific research experience with a focus on foodborne infections, and has contributed to more than a hundred academic publications.

Professor Gally said: “I look forward to supporting the organisation in developing its strong foundation in science to ensure all of its work on food safety and healthy eating continues to be underpinned by the most up to date and robust evidence.”

Chief executive, Geoff Ogle, said: “Science and the use of evidence are key in ensuring consumers trust us as an organisation and the advice we provide so it is fantastic to have someone of David’s calibre on board where he will help ensure that our scientific output is robust.”

The appointment is the organisation’s second addition to its senior management team in recent months following the appointment of Julie Hesketh-Laird, previously chief executive of the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation, as strategy director in November.