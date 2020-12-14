Gael Spirit Company ready for overseas expansion

Export drive

Gael Spirit Company, left to right: Nigel Large, Beverley Large, Tanya Brown, Jamie Maclean

A Scottish gin-producer is looking to expand into France and Canada next year after securing sales in Denmark.

Based in Perth and Kinross, and inspired by the famous song, ‘The Gael’ by Dougie Maclean, The Gael Spirit Company was launched by industry veteran Nigel Large in 2019 in partnership with his wife Beverley and friends Jamie Maclean and Tanya Brown.

Mr Large identified a gap in the market for a premium Scottish gin distilled with malted barley and worked with Strathleven distillery in Dumbarton to launch the gin.

He said: “While COVID-19 has disrupted our plans, we remain on track to achieve our growth objectives in 2021 and continue our expansion into key global markets, with the potential of taking on more employees further down the line.”