Funding for tool that helps make offices Covid-free

InnovateUK support

The system assesses the safety of workplaces

A Scottish start-up has received funding to further develop a safety assessment tool that helps ensure newly-built workplaces are Covid-free.

Data Innovation.AI, based in Edinburgh, has been supported by the government-backed Innovate UK for the AI-driven tool.

Funding was granted to the firm through the Sustainable Innovation Fund, after they enlisted the support from the Data Lab.

The WorkSafeAI tool provides vital information used in the design and construction of facilities.

The tool can run thousands of simulations using the latest epidemic modelling.

Robert Walker, of Data Innovation.AI, noted: “COVID-19 has revealed risks inherent in large structures where people congregate for work, business and leisure.

“In the same way we design buildings for fire safety, air quality and water safety, we must now consider the continuous health of occupants, including infections transmitted through the workplace.

“As we return to our workplaces, these bio-safety issues will become ever more important, and we just need to look at the southern hemisphere which has largely avoided its flu season due to the same measures being used to counter COVID-19”.

Craig Fenton, COO of Data Innovation.AI, said: “Future buildings cannot be designed and built the way they have been in the past.”

Adam Turner, who leads the external funding team at The Data Lab, said: “It’s great to see the team leveraging the services of both The Data Lab and our partners at Construction Scotland Innovation Centre to support their ongoing development.”