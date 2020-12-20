Freight chaos as Europe closes borders to UK

Sterling falls

Lorries stacking up at the entrance to the Eurotunnel

European countries were closing their borders to the UK tonight over the escalating Covid crisis, creating huge backlogs of freight deliveries.

France banned all travel for 48 hours from Sunday night whether by road, air, sea or rail.

Germany, Italy and the Netherlands ordered a suspension of flights from Britain, while Ireland said it would impose restrictions on flights and ferries.

Eurotunnel tweeted: “UK-France border closes 23:00 GMT tonight. Last shuttle UK-FR is 21:34 GMT, please check in on time.”

Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the Eurostar service from London.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said: “The Covid variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence.”

The German government said all flights from the UK would be suspended from midnight. German Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD that the variant mutation has not yet been identified in Germany. “But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously,” he said.

The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the UK until 1 January. Austria. Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Sweden will also ban flights from the UK.

Normally about 10,000 lorries a day pass through Dover alone and the haulage industry is expressing alarm over supermarket supplies.

The chaos caused by the Covid restrictions come at the beginning of a crucial week for the Brexit talks.

Sterling dropped 0.82% to $1.3417 as the situation appeared to be deteriorating. A Cabinet meeting is expected to be called in Downing Street on Monday morning.

ING strategist Antoine Bouvet said: “It’s difficult to unpick the lack of progress on Brexit from the panic on the new strain of coronavirus, but both are disappointing and it makes sense for sterling to trade lower.

“I expect (British) gilts to open higher tomorrow on demand for safe assets,” he added.

Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “The closure of France to UK traffic, including accompanied freight, poses difficulties for UK capacity to import and export key goods during the busy Christmas period.

“While goods can enter from France, few haulage firms will be willing to send trucks and drivers across to the UK without a guarantee they can return to the EU in a timely manner.

“This is a key supply route for fresh produce at this time of year: the channel crossings see 10,000 trucks passing daily during peak periods such as in the run up to Christmas.

“We urge the UK Government and the EU to find a pragmatic solution to this as soon as possible, to prevent disruption for consumers.

“Retailers have stocked up on goods ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems. However, any prolonged closure of the French border would be a problem as the UK enters the final weeks before the transition ends on 31 December.”

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office, said: “After the latest weekend of Government chaos, news that routes from across Europe are being closed is deeply worrying.

“The country needs to hear credible plans and reassurance that essential supplies will be safeguarded, including our NHS, supermarkets and manufacturers with crucial supply chains.

“We cannot afford the same slowness this Government has displayed throughout this pandemic. The Prime Minister must urgently explain what he is doing to get a grip on the situation.”

