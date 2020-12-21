France lifts freight ban to ease crisis at Dover

Border crisis

Lorries stacked up at Dover

Measures will be put in place today so that goods between the UK and France can resume, said the French transport minister.

A 48-hour ban on freight crossing the Channel led to chaos at Dover and concern that food and medical supplies may not reach the UK and French markets.

France closed its border to freight from the UK after fears that a new, more infectious strain of the Covid-19 strain in southern England could spread across the continent.

But France’s transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has said the ban will be lifted.

In a tweet he said: “In the coming hours, at European level, we will be putting in place a solid health protocol so that flows from the United Kingdom can resume. Our priority: protect our nationals and fellow citizens.”

Normally about 10,000 lorries a day pass through Dover alone the French government appears to have been forced to relax the ban amid reports of fresh food supplies potentially rotting before reaching their destination and road hauliers in France claiming the Dover situation had become “catastrophic”.

James Withers, CEO of Scotland Food and Drink, said more than £5 million worth of Scottish food would be heading into France daily this week.

“The timing of this could scarcely be worse for many businesses. There are critically important markets scheduled for Wednesday in France and Spain as part of the big pre-Christmas sales rush,” he said.

The travel ban on the UK still applies with India being among the latest countries to close its borders. Germany, Italy and the Netherlands ordered a suspension of flights from Britain, while Ireland said it would impose restrictions on flights and ferries.

Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the Eurostar service from London.

Israel, Turkey, Morocco, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and El Salvador followed the earlier bans by Austria, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Sweden. Pressure was mounting on the United States to take action after Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said it was putting a 72-hour stop on travel from the UK.

The chaos caused by the Covid restrictions come at the beginning of a crucial week for the Brexit talks.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on Boris Johnson to extend the Brexit transition period, saying the new Covid strain demanded 100% focus on dealing with it.

Mr Withers tweeted his support for the FM. “I fully support this. It’s not about blaming anyone for where we are. Nor does it matter if you voted leave or remain. We just have to recognise everything has changed. We’re in a perfect storm & to roll into the biggest trade change in a lifetime now would be irresponsible,” he said.

Sterling dropped 1.2% to $1.336 on Monday morning as the situation appeared to be deteriorating. A Cabinet meeting is expected to be called in Downing Street on Monday morning.

Oil prices dropped about 3% ($1.54) to $50.72 a barrel by 0510 on Monday as the new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of the United Kingdom fuelled worries over a slower recovery in fuel demand amid the border closures in Europe. The slide in oil followed seven weeks of gains as investors were encouraged by the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

At mid-day FTSE 100 was trading 2% or 135 points lower at 6,393.60 and could have been steeper were it not for the decline in sterling which generally helps FTSE shares because big company earnings are largely in dollars.

ING strategist Antoine Bouvet said: “It’s difficult to unpick the lack of progress on Brexit from the panic on the new strain of coronavirus, but both are disappointing and it makes sense for sterling to trade lower.

“I expect (British) gilts to open higher tomorrow on demand for safe assets,” he added.

On the general travel ban Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said: “The Covid variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence.”

Italy has now detected a patient infected with the mutated strain of coronavirus, becoming the fifth country outside the UK to report a case.

The German government said all flights from the UK would be suspended from midnight last night. German Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD that the variant mutation has not yet been identified in Germany. “But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously,” he said.

The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the UK until 1 January.

