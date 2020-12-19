Festivities curtailed to Christmas Day only

Dramatic Covid u-turn

Nicola Sturgeon: firm action is necessary

Christmas festivities have been dramatically curtailed and millions of family plans and businesses thrown into disarray to halt the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Indoor mixing in Scotland will be allowed within bubbles for a maximum of eight people from three households on Christmas Day only.

The toughest level four restrictions will be applied across the country from Boxing Day for three weeks, with the exception of the islands. It will mean closure of hospitality and non-essential shops.

Apart from Christmas Day there will be a strict travel ban throughout the festive period. The Scotland-England border will be closed to all but essential travel. The position on international travel will be reviewed next week.

Schools will remain open until the scheduled holiday break, with lessons resuming on 11 January but online only until 18 January, except for key workers’ children and the most vulnerable.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was forced to follow an earlier decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten the restrictions announced for England at a Downing Street briefing.

Ms Sturgeon said the situation in Scotland is not as bad as in other parts of the UK, but the new strain of the virus could be up to 70% more transmissable.

Delivering an unscheduled briefing from Edinburgh, she said: “It is the most dangerous juncture we have faced and we have to act accordingly.

“If you had people travelling to join you from elsewhere in the UK that will no longer be permitted.

“Very firm preventative action is now necessary.

“If we do nothing now things will get much worse.”

She admitted: “Standing here makes me want to cry.”

The whole of Wales is also placed under lockdown from midnight with festive plans cancelled for all but Christmas Day. Northern Ireland has already announced a stringent six-week lockdown to come into effect on Boxing Day during which all non-essential retail must close, including click & collect.

The u-turn on relaxing the restrictions between 23 and 27 December followed new scientific evidence that in London 28% of cases were as a result of this new mutation in mid-November. That has now increased to more than 60%.

The toughest new restriction was announced for London and the south east which will be placed in tier four. Non-essential retail and close contact services, such as beauty salons and hairdressers, are to be forced to close across from close of business today until at least 30 December.

Mr Johnson said: “We cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”

He told the Downing Street briefing: “I know how disappointing this will be, but we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science.

“When the science changes, we must change our response. When the virus changes its methods of attack we must change our method of defence and as your prime minister I sincerely believe there is no alternative open to me.”

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, said: “With a more infectious strain of the virus in circulation, mostly in other parts of the UK, it’s understandable the Scottish Government wants to prevent a sharp spike in our own case numbers.

Tracy Black: ‘government needs to look at more support’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“But news that all of mainland Scotland will come under Level 4 restrictions will be hard to take for many businesses already struggling badly.

“While much of the impact of Level 4 will be on people’s family lives, many retailers were counting on clawing back some lost ground after a really hard year.

“Should such widespread restrictions carry on for a concerted period, in the new year both Westminster and Holyrood will have to take a serious look at what more can be done to support businesses through to Spring.”

