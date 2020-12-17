Ex-RBS executive to chair Sainsbury’s Bank

Banking

Sainsbury’s Bank is based at the Gyle

Sainsbury’s has appointed former RBS executive Lesley Jones as chairman of its Edinburgh-based bank division, succeeding Roger Davis who announced his resignation in February.

Ms Jones will take up the appointment on 30 January.

She is currently a non-executive director of N Brown and an independent member of Moody’s Investor Services.

Ms Jones has more than 35 years’ experience in banking and was group chief credit officer at RBS Group, between 2008 and 2014.

Prior to RBS, she worked at Citigroup where she held a range of senior roles in relationship and risk management over a period of 30 years.